|
|
) TOGETHER AGAIN Linda Gibson (nee May), 79, of Bolivar, passed away on February 12, 2020 surrounded by family at Canton Christian Home under the care of Aultman Hospice. Linda was born to the late Melvin and Florence May in Barberton, OH. Linda was a graduate of Central Hower and continued her education at Hammel College. She loved going to church, watching the Indians, puzzles, baking, Christmas with family and traveling in the RV. She was met at the gates of heaven by her late husband, James; parents Charles and Florence Whitcraft; and grandsons Steven and Michael. Left to cherish her memory are her children; James (Cindy), Pamela, Mary (Ron), and Ronda; siblings Ron, Bob, Gloria, Judy and Terry; grandchildren Jimmy (Jaime), David, Melissa (Rob), Jenn (Chris), Stephanie (Judd), Julie (Buck), Matt (Shawnda), Joe, Mikey, and Anthony (Bekah); many great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends; special friend, Joyce Stull and family, and her Myrtle Beach trips. A life so beautiful deserves a special celebration. We hope you will join us on February 22, 2020 at Kenmore Community Church of the Nazarene, 2025 12th St. Akron, OH 44314, where a service will be held at 2pm with a reception immediately following. www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020