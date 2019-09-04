Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Linda J. Toney


1950 - 2019
Linda J. Toney (McGill) Linda J. Toney, age 69, of Akron, Ohio, died on August 26, 2019 at Highland Square Nursing Center. She was born on St. Valentine's Day, February 14, 1950, in Leland, Mississippi, the daughter of the late George and Ester (nee Bell) McGill. Her homegoing service will be held at New Hope Baptist Church, 1706 South Hawkins Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44320 at 12:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 where family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer, Akron Chapel. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
