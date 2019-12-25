|
|
On Friday December 13, 2019, Linda Jean Chapman, born on May 31, 1956 in Allen Alabama, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 63 surrounded by her loving family. She attended school in Mobile, AL and was last employed at GoJo Industry, Preceded in death by parents, Martha Ella and Ocie Leeplelter; great niece, Michelle Chapman; and is survived by sister and caregiver, Minister 'Sharon (Terry) Williams; four other sisters, Annie L. Durham of Mobile, AL, LyTiffany (Tim) Jennings of Atlanta, GA, Sherry Ann Boyd of Akron and Zona Mae Chapman of Queens, NY; six brothers, Johnny (Yevette) Chapman, Robert Boyd, 'Gregory Boyd, Tabaka Osonduagwike, all of Akron; and Jaeshef Chapman and Pelter-Chapman of Queens, NY; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be Saturday, Dec. 28, 20219. 12 PM at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH where friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Darrick Willis eulogizing. Condolences may be sent to 1241 Frederick Blvd. 44320
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 25, 2019