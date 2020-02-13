Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
STOW -- Linda Jo Hardman, 72, died February 9, 2020. Born in Cuyahoga Falls, she was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Arcadia, FL. She is survived by her daughters, JoAnn (Brian) Kontur and Janis Michel; grandsons, Kyle, Alex and Cody; and three sisters Jackie Phelps, Diane Waskowski, and Pam Varga. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Crossroads Hospice and Bath Creek Estates for their compassionate care of Linda. A memorial service will be held Friday at 4 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow, Ohio 44224. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2020
