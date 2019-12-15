|
Linda Joyce Moran, 69, of Akron, Ohio died at 12:12 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic Main campus in Cleveland, Ohio. She was born July 11, 1950 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Richard and Doris Moran. Linda is survived by her son, Gerald (Missy) Baker; daughter, Angela (Kerry) Morgan; four grandchildren, Faith Morgan, Roxanne Turner, Keridan Morgan, and Lucas Baker; two great grandchildren, Jayden Morgan and Reece Williams; one brother, Richard Moran; and one sister, Karen Page. We also have to include her loving ministry family Duane Ryder, John and Toni Sobolewski, Raynard Fitzpatrick, Milly Speegle, Larry Minter, and Steve Isaacs. Her son, Scott Baker; mother, Doris Moran; nephew, John "Jay" Page; and her dear friend, Barbara Allen preceded her in death. Linda dedicated her life to the Lord and worked endlessly bringing people to Jesus. She has always been a generous person and tried to help as many as she could. She started Street Ministries in 1986, a charitable organization that feeds 400 needy families monthly. This was her life's passion to help anyone in need. Her logo for Street Ministries states "Where we give our hearts away everyday" sums up her character. There was nothing she wouldn't do for you. She loved to play card games, animals, shopping, crafting, spending time with her family, vacationing with family, mission trips but mostly saving souls. Linda will be missed by so many. In the words of her son "We all need to live our lives the way she taught us and try to be as good hearted as her, there will never be another one like her." We miss you so much. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, December 22 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio 44305. Calling hours begin at 2 p.m. with service at 4 p.m
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 15, 2019