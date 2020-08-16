1/2
Linda K. Misanko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Misanko, while on vacation in Northern Michigan, died suddenly on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 71. Linda, a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School and Kent State University, worked as an executive assistant in the advertising, industrial, and legal fields for 12 years and was heavily involved and held leadership positions in various volunteer service organizations spanning many states in excess of 40 years. Local organizations included Akron Children's Women's Board, Bath Welcome Wagon, Diggers & Weeders, PEO, Quester's, Stan Hywet Hall Women's Board, Witan, and others. In the early 1980's, Linda was the recipient of the single "Outstanding Young Woman of West St. Louis County, MO" Jaycees award for her volunteer efforts and was also a Board of Trustees member of Children's Hospital at the University of Washington in St. Louis, MO. Many of Linda's friends always commented how she brought sunshine into their lives with her ever present smile and personal caring for all. Linda's husband of 48+ years, Chris, was the recipient of her love and companionship for 55 years, starting with their dating while juniors in high school. Linda leaves behind her husband, Christopher; and treasure trove of cousins, their families, and a sister in-law. Visitation will be held 4 to 8 P.M. Tuesday, August 18th at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron. Funeral Services will be held 11 A.M. Wednesday, August 19th at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market St., Akron with Rev. Mark J. Pruitt officiating. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed at both places. Interment will be at the Moore's Chapel in Bath, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PEO, Quester's James Ellsworth Chapter, or Stan Hywet Hall. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved