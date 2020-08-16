Linda Misanko, while on vacation in Northern Michigan, died suddenly on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 71. Linda, a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School and Kent State University, worked as an executive assistant in the advertising, industrial, and legal fields for 12 years and was heavily involved and held leadership positions in various volunteer service organizations spanning many states in excess of 40 years. Local organizations included Akron Children's Women's Board, Bath Welcome Wagon, Diggers & Weeders, PEO, Quester's, Stan Hywet Hall Women's Board, Witan, and others. In the early 1980's, Linda was the recipient of the single "Outstanding Young Woman of West St. Louis County, MO" Jaycees award for her volunteer efforts and was also a Board of Trustees member of Children's Hospital at the University of Washington in St. Louis, MO. Many of Linda's friends always commented how she brought sunshine into their lives with her ever present smile and personal caring for all. Linda's husband of 48+ years, Chris, was the recipient of her love and companionship for 55 years, starting with their dating while juniors in high school. Linda leaves behind her husband, Christopher; and treasure trove of cousins, their families, and a sister in-law. Visitation will be held 4 to 8 P.M. Tuesday, August 18th at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron. Funeral Services will be held 11 A.M. Wednesday, August 19th at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market St., Akron with Rev. Mark J. Pruitt officiating. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed at both places. Interment will be at the Moore's Chapel in Bath, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PEO, Quester's James Ellsworth Chapter, or Stan Hywet Hall. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
(Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)