Linda K. Taylor-Sommerville Linda K. Taylor-Sommerville went home to be with the LORD on the 6 of April 2020 after a short illness. She passed away at her residence where her daughter Pola Taylor (PJ) and her granddaughters Dashawna and Brandona cared for her. Linda attended East High School in Akron, Ohio. While at EHS, Linda played the violin in the orchestra. She was also involved in an array of other school activities. Linda Jeffries graduated in 1971. Immediately after graduation, Linda began working as a secretary for Firestone Tire Company. Next, Linda worked at Command Plastic as a technician and remained there until she retired. Linda loved life, her family, her friends and most of all she loved GOD. She was a great dancer and enjoyed playing cards, Although Linda did not work out very much, all who knew her well, knew that she had great natural physical strength! Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Sommerville; son Germaine (Man); and her parents Beauford and Pola Jeffries. She leaves to mourn sisters, Rose Jeffries of Akron, Oh, and Julie Jeffries of San Jose, Cal.; brothers, Beauford Jeffries, Jr. of Perry Heights, Oh, and James (Christina) Jeffries of Akron, Oh; Her beloved children daughters, Ebonee Taylor, Pola (Brandon) Taylor, and Dalisa (Tony) Green; sons, Dashawn (Tonya) Jeffries, Trevonte Cain, and Ja'Quae Pearson; longtime partner Darryl (Peanut) Harris all of Akron, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, aunts, an uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private memorial service was held on Wednesday, 15 of April 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Pola Taylor at 935 Chinook Ave., Akron, Ohio 44305. Thank you all from Linda's children.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020