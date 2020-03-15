|
) Linda Kay Egli, age 70, passed away on March 3, 2020. She was born in Akron, OH on October 25, 1949 to Gerald "Keith" and Imogene (Foutty) Fultz. She was a 1967 graduate of Hoover High School. She spent her life as a homemaker who loved crafting with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Donna Jean George; and her brother, Darrell Fultz. She is survived by her loving spouse, Charles "Bud" Egli, whom she married on June 19, 1999. She is also survived by her children, Jack Conley, Brian (Trisha) Conley, Amanda (Damon) West, stepson, Charles (Deeanna) Egli and her grandchildren, Alyssa, Ashly, Trista, Courtney, Brianna, Kenya, D'anna, Charles, Cody and Cassandra; as well as seven great-grandchildren and her brother, Kenny Fultz. Cremation has taken place and she will be laid to rest at East Liberty Cemetery in Green. Friends and family will be received Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a memorial service officiated by Pastor Bill Johnson following at 11 a.m. at Friendship Bible Church, 1703 State Route 44, Randolph, OH 44265. Condolences and memories may be shared: www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski, 330-296-6436)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020