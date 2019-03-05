|
|
Linda Kay Lindgren (Rang)
Linda Kay Lindgren (Rang), 74, was called into her heavenly home surrounded by her family, on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio, 44312. Funeral service will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation starting at 10 a.m., at North Springfield Presbyterian Church, 671 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio, 44312. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 5, 2019