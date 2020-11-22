Linda Coffman, 81, passed away November 17, 2020. She was born December 19, 1938 in Akron to the late Floyd and Elizabeth Huhn. Linda is survived by her husband, Donald Coffman; daughters, Beverly (Steve) Thompson and Kathleen Wells; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A private family service will be held at the Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Interment will take place at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Linda's name to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087. Please keep the entire Coffman family in your thoughts during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com
