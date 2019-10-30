Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
Linda L. Downs Obituary
Linda L. Downs, 68, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was a resident of Green for 45 years. Preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Marie Seymour; brothers, Ed, Jim and Frank Seymour and father-in-law, Richard M. Downs. Linda is survived by her husband of 49 years, Richard; daughters, Tracy (Joe) Sparaco and Krissy Ernst; grandchildren, Joey (Vannah), David, Matthew, Logan and Emma; brother, Jack Seymour; mother-in-law, Joye Downs; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Theresa Downs; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Debbie (Andy) Juszli and Cathy (Howie) Hone; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Linda's funeral service will be held Friday, November 1st at 4 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or the Kidney Foundation.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
