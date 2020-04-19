|
MOGADORE -- Linda L. Haddox passed away at her home in Mogadore on April 13, 2020. She was born in Pratt, Kansas on July 25, 1945. Linda graduated from Akron Central High School in 1963, where she was a cheerleader for many years. She then attended the University of Akron. While in junior high school in Akron she met the love of her life, Gary Haddox. They married in 1968 and had two wonderful children. Linda spent many years working in various retail stores. She loved gardening, cooking and being with her family, her brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. Linda loved to sit and talk to people, laugh and make people feel at ease. She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Leinart; mother, Shelby Schultheis; and stepfather, Ray Schultheis. Linda is survived by her husband, Gary Haddox; daughter, Kimberly Strittmatter (Bryon); and son, Greg Haddox (Jenn). We'd like to send a special thanks to everyone at Cleveland Clinic Hospice Center, especially Mandy Martin and Laura Zink, for everything they have done for Linda and our family during this time. Interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society of Greater Akron, 7996 Darrow Road, Suite 30, Twinsburg, OH 44087 in memory of Linda L. Haddox. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020