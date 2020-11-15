Linda L. Johnson (nee Parvin) (Freshwater), 81, passed away on November 11, 2020. She was born July 15, 1939 in Barberton, Ohio to the late Joseph and Bessie Parvin. She retired from Jobs and Family Services. Linda enjoyed camping, being outdoors, and especially spending time in West Virginia. She loved her grandchildren and her dogs. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Kenny; her siblings, Donald Parvin, Mason Parvin, Debbie Brownyard, Wanda Stockinger, and Harvey Parvin. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Katie) Freshwater, Mike (Lesa) Freshwater and Joe (Wendy) Freshwater; grandchildren, Cory, Kyle, Cody, Emma, Colton and Elijah Freshwater, and Morgan and Alex McKee. Linda's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Chapel Hill Community's Willow Unit, and Mercy Hospice for the excellent care provided to their mother. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 W. Streetsboro St., Ste. 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236, in memory of Linda Johnson. Condolences and memories can be shared with Linda's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024