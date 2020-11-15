1/1
Linda L. Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda L. Johnson (nee Parvin) (Freshwater), 81, passed away on November 11, 2020. She was born July 15, 1939 in Barberton, Ohio to the late Joseph and Bessie Parvin. She retired from Jobs and Family Services. Linda enjoyed camping, being outdoors, and especially spending time in West Virginia. She loved her grandchildren and her dogs. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Kenny; her siblings, Donald Parvin, Mason Parvin, Debbie Brownyard, Wanda Stockinger, and Harvey Parvin. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Katie) Freshwater, Mike (Lesa) Freshwater and Joe (Wendy) Freshwater; grandchildren, Cory, Kyle, Cody, Emma, Colton and Elijah Freshwater, and Morgan and Alex McKee. Linda's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Chapel Hill Community's Willow Unit, and Mercy Hospice for the excellent care provided to their mother. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 W. Streetsboro St., Ste. 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236, in memory of Linda Johnson. Condolences and memories can be shared with Linda's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home Portage Lakes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved