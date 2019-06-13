Linda L. Meyer (Foky)



Linda L. Meyer, 74, of Lodi, peacefully passed away on June 8th, 2019 after a short but brave battle with cancer.



She was born in Akron on June 18th, 1944. She was a hard working woman her entire life. Her greatest joy was babysitting her many grandchildren over the years.



Linda loved to talk and visit with her many friends and loved ones. She was the life of the party and will be deeply missed by all that knew her.



She is survived by her siblings, Merrill (Faith) Meyer of Lodi, Don (Pam) Meyer of Stow, Debbie Storrs and Carol Webb of South Carolina. Also surviving is children: Pam (Tom) Mika of Creston, Steven (Ann) Foky of Homerville, and Jim (Lisa) Foky of West Salem; 10 grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Merrill Sr. and Lucy Meyer; her son, Lawrence Jr.; and brothers, Bruce and Richard Meyer.



A memorial service will be held for family and friends on Saturday, June 15th at 11 a.m. at Canaan Free Will Baptist Church, 12723 Cleveland Rd., Creston.