Linda L. Phillips
Linda L. Phillips, 63, passed away March 6, 2019.
Born in Akron, Ohio Linda had lived in the Akron area all of her life. Her passions in life were her grandchildren and drinking margaritas in her hot tub.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cletus Dowdy and Betty McKee; sister, Nancy Hammonds brothers,
Michael and Roy Dowdy.
Linda is survived by her husband, David; daughters, April Rowh and Wendy (Aaron) Pratt; sons, Dennis Dowdy,
Ronald (Amy) Dowdy, and Kevin (Bridget) Phillips; 15 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sisters, Diane Barker, and Gloria Cain; brother,
Calvin (Trish) Dowdy all of Akron.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle).
Funeral Service to follow visitation at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
