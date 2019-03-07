Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda L. Phillips

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda L. Phillips Obituary
Linda L. Phillips

Linda L. Phillips, 63, passed away March 6, 2019.

Born in Akron, Ohio Linda had lived in the Akron area all of her life. Her passions in life were her grandchildren and drinking margaritas in her hot tub.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cletus Dowdy and Betty McKee; sister, Nancy Hammonds brothers,

Michael and Roy Dowdy.

Linda is survived by her husband, David; daughters, April Rowh and Wendy (Aaron) Pratt; sons, Dennis Dowdy,

Ronald (Amy) Dowdy, and Kevin (Bridget) Phillips; 15 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sisters, Diane Barker, and Gloria Cain; brother,

Calvin (Trish) Dowdy all of Akron.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle).

Funeral Service to follow visitation at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now