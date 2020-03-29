Home

Linda L. Pierson

Linda L. Pierson Obituary
AKRON, OH -- Linda L. Pierson, 72, died March 22, 2020. Born in Akron, Linda was a member of Brecksville Chapter #537 Order of Eastern Stars. In her past she was the Deputy Worthy Matron District #2. Linda attended Bath/Revere Schools. She was valedictorian of her class at Ohio University. Linda worked at AT&T and retired from the Akron Public Schools where she worked in the main office with the computer systems and software. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elva Pierson as well as her nephew, Christian Pierson. Linda is survived by her brother, Frank (Paula), sister, Sandra Byers, brother, Mark (Clara), brother, Kevin (Kris); many nieces and nephews, and two great nephews. There will be a family memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to the Cleveland Masonic Learning Center, 3615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland OH 44115, 216-881-2234
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
