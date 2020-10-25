Linda L. Sullivan (nee Loeber), 72, beloved wife, mother, aunt, and friend, passed away October 16th after courageously battling a brief illness. She is survived by her loving husband, Denny of Medina; daughter, Meghan (Bryan Jaketic) of Lakewood; son, Dennis (Erin Rogers) of New York; and dear family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dana Loeber and her aunt, Martha Loeber. Born in Akron in 1948, Linda grew up in Cuyahoga Falls, graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School, and completed an Associates Degree from the University of Akron. She worked at the B.F. Goodrich Company as an Executive Secretary before taking early retirement to become a stay-at-home mom. Linda and her husband met at the University of Akron. They recently celebrated 51 years of a loving, committed marriage. As a mom, wife, and caregiver, Linda was unmatched. She loved her family fiercely and was involved in all aspects of her children's lives. She encouraged her son and daughter to pursue diverse interests, instilling in them the values of commitment and persistence. As her children became adults, she enthusiastically supported their pursuits and took pride in their accomplishments. When her mother passed away and her father was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease, Linda became his caregiver and advocate for 11 years, ensuring he always received the best care. While Linda's world often revolved around family, she enjoyed many hobbies and loved spending time with her friends. She was a voracious reader, enjoyed home and garden activities, loved arts and crafts, and made every holiday magical. Her girlfriends were like family, and she delighted in their lunches, shop hops, garden tours, stitch-ins, and craft shows. Linda will be remembered as incredibly kind, warm, and compassionate, while never judgmental. Her hugs, funny texts, giggle fits, and quips will be terribly missed. Her loved ones are devastated to lose her, but will move forward in accordance with her values and spirit. Her family expresses its gratitude to the doctors, nurses, PCNAs, and entire care teams and staff from the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus Neurology and Hospice groups for their world-class expertise and compassion. Linda will be interred near her parents during a private ceremony at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be announced. The family asks that friends and loved ones honor Linda's memory by supporting her favorite causes, including the Alzheimer's Association
, St. Jude's, the ASPCA, and Weathervane Playhouse. Arrangements have been entrusted to Billow Funeral Homes Fairlawn Chapel. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
(Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)