WADSWORTH -- Linda L. McGowan, age 78, passed away on March 6, 2019.



Linda was born December 20, 1940 in Zaleski, Ohio to the late Arthur and Frances Tripp. After graduating from Zaleski High School she went on to attend Rio Grande College. Linda began her teaching career in Barberton and was "Miss Tripp" to many children. She then married and took a break from teaching to begin raising two children of her own, Brant and Tammi Jessel. One day in 1973 Linda took her kids to Hazel Harvey Elementary School in Doylestown. Linda must have forgotten the way home as she remained at the school for nearly 30 years. She became the Librarian at Hazel Harvey. She then transformed the library from a small classroom into a modern media center in the school's new addition. This center would then become the model for the district's other libraries. In the 80's, with the help of Steve Jobs, Linda learned how to use a computer and introduced the Apple IIe to students. Throughout the 90's Linda wrote countless grants for the district in her pursuit for cutting edge technology. When she retired in 2000 she did so as the Technology Coordinator for Chippewa Local Schools.



Preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Linda is survived by three brothers and her sister. She leaves behind her husband of 41 years, John McGowan; children, Brant Jessel and Tammi Rice; three step-sons,



Tony, Mickey and Jimmy McGowan, and many grandchildren.



Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown with Pastor Paul Lintern, officiating. Burial to take place at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com



