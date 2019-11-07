Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Linda Lee Shaver


1951 - 2019
Linda Lee Shaver
STOW -- Linda Lee Shaver, 68, went home to be with her Lord on November 5, 2019 after a long struggle with many illnesses.
Linda was born in Sunbury, PA on May 2, 1951 to Howard and Violet Shaver. She was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority and graduated from Akron University and retired from Deaconess Community Foundation. Linda attended The Chapel in Akron and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, scrapbooking, making cards and traveling abroad.
Preceded in death by nephew, Todd Buchanan, Linda is survived by sister, Beverly Buchanan; nephews, Frank (Patty) Callesen, Brian (Julie) Buchanan, Jason (Jodi) Buchanan; grand-nephews, Austin (Amanda), Tony, Nathan, Jackson, Ryan; and grand-nieces, Gloria, Tabitha, and Ashley.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 12 Noon at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Rd., Stow, and where friends may call from 10 AM until service time. Burial at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Chapel in Akron. Remember to share love and time with your family and friends. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 7, 2019
