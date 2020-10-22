1/1
In Memory Of Linda Lou Smith, 75, of St. Joseph, MI, entered into rest on Monday, October 12, 2020 with loved ones at her side. Linda was born November 20,1944, in Akron Ohio to her loving parents Paul and Velma Jackson. She graduated from Western High School in Anaheim, CA and she also held an Associate's degree. Throughout her life she assumed many different roles. Linda was both a Dental Assistant and Substitute Teacher. Most of her career was at McDonald Douglas in numerous roles as an Administrative Assistant and technical writer. She had a great love of nature and animals which led her to become an enthusiastic gardener and caretaker for her many pets. She was a member of a travel club and a ski club which helped her fuel her children's enthusiasm for travel, as well as her own. She had a flair for entertaining/cooking and loved to host lavish dinner parties. Linda was a very smart, strong willed, creative writer and loved sharing that talent with a great many loved ones by writing each personalized letters of her family's yearly activities every Christmas. Above all, she was a loving mother to her children by whom she is survived: Ronald (Melinda) Byrd, Stephanie (Derek) Boncheff, Paula Smith, and her granddaughter Britney Waldheim. A funeral service and burial will be held at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Rd., Springfield, OH 44312 at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Service
12:00 PM
Hillside Memorial Park
