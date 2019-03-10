|
|
Linda Louise Cromer TOGETHER FOREVER
Linda Louise Cromer passed away March 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers and a grandchild.
She is survived by five sons, four daughters, 18 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren.
A special "thank you" to cousin, Gene Meehan; friend/ caregiver, Delessa Marcum; and the staff at Crossroads Hospice for their care.
Private burial services have taken place. Arrangements by: Cox- McNulty Funeral Home- BARBERTON, (330)-745-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019