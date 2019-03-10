Home

Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Linda Louise Cromer Obituary
Linda Louise Cromer TOGETHER FOREVER

Linda Louise Cromer passed away March 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers and a grandchild.

She is survived by five sons, four daughters, 18 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren.

A special "thank you" to cousin, Gene Meehan; friend/ caregiver, Delessa Marcum; and the staff at Crossroads Hospice for their care.

Private burial services have taken place. Arrangements by: Cox- McNulty Funeral Home- BARBERTON, (330)-745-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
