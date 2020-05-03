Linda Louise Rager
Linda Louise Rager, age 69, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 losing the battle she fought for so long with multiple health problems. She was born and lived in Akron all of her life and retired from Goodyear after 33 years of service. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Rita West, and best friend, Maryann Davis. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ken; sons, Jeffrey (Jamie), Michael (Sarah) and Matthew (Heidi) Rager; her precious grandchildren, Natalie, Tyler and Zachary Rager; sisters, Connie (Jim) Richards and Lisa (Tom) Sweet; brothers, Ronnie (Carol) West and Marty (Denise) West; and many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. To share a message with the family, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.
