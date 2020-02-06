|
Linda M. Bennett, age 70 of Akron, Ohio passed away on February 4, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 15, 1949 the daughter of Gaza Zeffer and Anna (nee Pursley) Zeffer. Linda loved to play bingo, make quilts, and going to casinos. She was the greatest caregiver anyone could ever ask for. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, Krista Bennett, Katie Hurst and James "Jimmy" Hurst; and her great-grandchild, Jayden Nottingham. Other than her grandchildren, Linda is survived by her children, Donna (Michael) Hurst and William (Kim) Bennett; her sisters, Elizabeth Burns and Alice "Faye" Dennison; and her life-long friends, Dorsey (Karen) Whited, Caroline, Sandy and Connie. Also surviving are her chihuahuas, Chico and Bella, and her cat, Missy. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Kim Lawrence will celebrate Linda's life. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 6, 2020