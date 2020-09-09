1/1
Linda M. Mallow
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Linda Mallow (nee Morlan) passed away on September 3rd, 2020 at UH Elyria Medical Center. Linda was born on December 8, 1939 in Barberton, Ohio. Linda's life was full of family, friends and her devotion to God. She loved music, dancing, and had a fantastic sense of humor. Her beautiful smile could light up a room. Linda was always compassionate and caring towards others. She was a strong supporter of the U.S. Marine Corps and her favorite sports figure was LeBron James. Life did not always deliver the easy path, but perseverance was her virtue. Recent years brought Alzheimer's disease, but Linda's spirit always endured. Spending time with her children and grandchildren, even when their names were lost to her, remained a highlight of her days. Memories of Linda's laughter will echo on in the hearts of those who loved her. Linda is survived by her children, Sherry Scarbrough (Joe), Veronica Denny (Jon), Carolyn Curtis, Jeffrey Ball (Christine), Marilyn Spray (sister), and Frances Morlan (stepmother), Lorrie Schelkle (niece), 12 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Carolyn Henry (mother), William Henry (dad), James Morlan (father), Carolyn Henry (sister), and Eric Conner (nephew). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Linda's honor to the Alzheimer's Association. A private family service will be held with burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. "My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever." Psalm 73:26




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home - Barberton
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved