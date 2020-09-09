) Linda Mallow (nee Morlan) passed away on September 3rd, 2020 at UH Elyria Medical Center. Linda was born on December 8, 1939 in Barberton, Ohio. Linda's life was full of family, friends and her devotion to God. She loved music, dancing, and had a fantastic sense of humor. Her beautiful smile could light up a room. Linda was always compassionate and caring towards others. She was a strong supporter of the U.S. Marine Corps and her favorite sports figure was LeBron James. Life did not always deliver the easy path, but perseverance was her virtue. Recent years brought Alzheimer's disease, but Linda's spirit always endured. Spending time with her children and grandchildren, even when their names were lost to her, remained a highlight of her days. Memories of Linda's laughter will echo on in the hearts of those who loved her. Linda is survived by her children, Sherry Scarbrough (Joe), Veronica Denny (Jon), Carolyn Curtis, Jeffrey Ball (Christine), Marilyn Spray (sister), and Frances Morlan (stepmother), Lorrie Schelkle (niece), 12 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Carolyn Henry (mother), William Henry (dad), James Morlan (father), Carolyn Henry (sister), and Eric Conner (nephew). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Linda's honor to the Alzheimer's Association
. A private family service will be held with burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. "My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever." Psalm 73:26