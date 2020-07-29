1/1
Linda M. Stover
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Mae Stover, 74, of Chatham, OH, passed away at her home on Saturday, July 25, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was born February 28, 1946 in Akron to Kenneth and Bertha (Henry) Bergdorf. Linda grew up there where she graduated from North High School in 1964. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and friends, and especially her grandchildren. She also had a love of dogs and horses. She had been employed by the Medina Post Office as a rural carrier for 28 years before retiring in 2010. She is survived by Paul (Smokey) Stover; sons, Jerry (Beth) Stover of Sharon Center, Michael Stover of Akron, Donald (Mary Beth) Stover of Medina; seven grandchildren, Justin, Jamie, Courtney, Ashley, Cory, Jacob, and Lexi; one great-granddaughter, Payton; mother, Bertha Bergdorf of Akron; brother, Kenneth (Linda) Bergdorf of Mogadore. She was preceded in death by father, Kenneth, sister, Joyce Bergdorf and grandson, Alexander Stover. A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Parker Funeral Home, Lodi. Online condolences may be shared at www.parkerfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved