Linda Mae Stover, 74, of Chatham, OH, passed away at her home on Saturday, July 25, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was born February 28, 1946 in Akron to Kenneth and Bertha (Henry) Bergdorf. Linda grew up there where she graduated from North High School in 1964. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and friends, and especially her grandchildren. She also had a love of dogs and horses. She had been employed by the Medina Post Office as a rural carrier for 28 years before retiring in 2010. She is survived by Paul (Smokey) Stover; sons, Jerry (Beth) Stover of Sharon Center, Michael Stover of Akron, Donald (Mary Beth) Stover of Medina; seven grandchildren, Justin, Jamie, Courtney, Ashley, Cory, Jacob, and Lexi; one great-granddaughter, Payton; mother, Bertha Bergdorf of Akron; brother, Kenneth (Linda) Bergdorf of Mogadore. She was preceded in death by father, Kenneth, sister, Joyce Bergdorf and grandson, Alexander Stover. A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Parker Funeral Home, Lodi. Online condolences may be shared at www.parkerfuneralhomes.com
.