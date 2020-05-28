Linda Marie DePascale
1958 - 2020
Linda Marie DePascale, 62, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House with her husband and daughter by her side on Monday, May 25, 2020 in North Lima, Ohio. She was born May 21, 1958 to Robert and Irene (Rohn) Reischman in Akron, Ohio. A graduate of the University of Akron, she worked as an administrative assistant for 35 years at Ohio Edison, finishing her career in their human resource department. She thoroughly enjoyed 3 years of retirement and believed it to be the best decision of her life. On December 10, 1992 she married Jerome "Jerry" DePascale in the Cayman Islands. Linda enjoyed the beach, traveling, reading, and her aerobics class. She was also fond of dark chocolate, spending time with friends and family, and cooking. Survivors include her husband, Jerry; daughter, Marie DePascale of North Lima; 2 brothers, James "Jim" Reischman (Shirley) of Cincinnati and David Reischman (Cindy) of Utah; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Irene Reischman and In-laws, Gerald and Marie DePascale. A time of gathering will be held on Saturday morning at 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr's Centre, Canfield, Ohio 44406. Prayers will begin at 10:00 A.M. Saturday morning at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 A.M. at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Columbiana. The DePascale family, the funeral home and church will all be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. As a social courtesy please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Linda. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley in Linda's memory..



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Memorial Gathering
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home
MAY
30
Prayer Service
10:00 AM
Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home
MAY
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Jude's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home
3701 Starr’s Centre Drive
Canfield, OH 44406
330-533-5541
