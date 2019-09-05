Home

Linda Michelle Zehner


1948 - 2019
Linda Michelle Zehner Obituary
Linda Michelle Zehner THEN AND NOW GREEN -- Linda Michelle Zehner, 71, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. She was the foundation of love and strength to her family which will span through generations. Linda was born May 5, 1948 to George and Eleanor "Ruth" (Myers) Mayfield in Akron and had been a resident of the Akron area her entire life. Linda had a bottomless source of faith, both in herself and the Catholic Church, that gave her the strength to rise up and walk through the obstacles life placed in her path. Her smile was her shield as she refused to be anything less than the best possible wife, mother, and friend. Linda was a talented Artist, Seamstress, Baker, and Cook. She always felt her greatest accomplishment was her family. Her children describe her as an exemplary Mom. She woke every morning while they were in school, made breakfast (cinnamon sugar toast), brewed coffee, packed lunches, and sent each one off with a warm hug and a heartfelt kiss goodbye. Linda loved the holidays and always wanted all of her family together. Linda provided her children with a strong moral and ethical upbringing. She loved with ALL of her heart! Linda is survived by her husband of 48 years, Thomas, who will love her "forever and ever"; children Stephanie (James) Yost, Scott (Lyndy) Zehner and Jason (Anna) Zehner; her grandchildren Samantha Zehner, Hayley and Robert Yost, Thomas, Quinn and Corbin Zehner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson Henry Zehner. Skies will be grey without our sunshine. Private interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. A celebration of Linda's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
