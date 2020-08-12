Linda Reeves, 79, went home to be with the Lord on August 8, 2020, after a brave battle with ALS. She was born in Derwent, Ohio on January 8, 1941 to the late Rodney and Opal Waddell and was a proud graduate of Green High School's Class of 1959. Linda was a member of Johnson United Methodist Church, and was a huge supporter of the Norton Music Boosters where she and her husband volunteered and helped with fund raising. She was a loving and caring mom, who was feisty and had a contagious laugh. She was preceded in death by her husband, M. Eugene "Gene" Reeves; and brother, Richard (Ann) Waddell. Linda is survived by her children, Michael (Terri) Reeves, Lori (Kenneth) Jones and Lisa (Mike) Pharion; grandchildren, Jessica (Dane) Nester, Justin (Elli) Reeves, Jenna (Josh) Conner, Janna Reeves, Whitney, Alyssa and Josh Jones, Austin and Riley Pharion; great-grandchildren, Paisley, Wyatt and Aaden; and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Family and Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Road, Norton, Ohio on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, August 15th from 9 to 10 a.m. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Saturday for a graveside service at Greenlawn Memorial Park starting at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association in memory of Linda. Donation envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Funeral home map, directions, donations and the Reeves Family Tribute Wall can be found at the funeral home website. Bacher-Norton 330-825-3633