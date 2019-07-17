Linda Rose McCoy



CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Linda Rose McCoy, 70, passed away July 15, 2019. She was born in Akron and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for the past 45 years. Linda was a 1967 graduate of Garfield High School going on to graduate from the St. Thomas School of Nursing in 1970. She spent most of her career working for Western Reserve Hospital (Green Cross/Cuyahoga Falls General) but also worked for St. Thomas, and Sumner on Merriman to name a few others. Linda spent many years serving as a nursing color guard. Upon her retirement she spent many hours volunteering as a baby cuddler in the NICU at Akron City Hospital and caring for seniors at the Francesca Residence in Akron.



Linda was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother "NiNi" who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



Preceded in death by her infant son, Brian, she is survived by her husband of 49 years, Larry; children, Colleen (Tim) Jewell and Nick (Shana) McCoy; grandchildren, Hannah Carroll, Aidan and Connor Jewell and Reese McCoy; sisters, Marlene (Dick) Schossler, Shelley (Roger) Smith and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 19 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Chapel, 450 Dennison Ave., Akron, OH 44312. Interment will be at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to the Akron Children's Hospital NICU, 214 W. Bowery St., Akron, OH 44308.