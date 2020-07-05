STOW -- Linda S. Alfredson, 72, died June 28, 2020. Born in Joliet, IL on May 27, 1948, she was a resident of Stow since 2005. Prior to living in Stow, she lived with her family in Lincoln, NE, North Canton, OH, and Waukegan, IL. Preceded in death by parents, Stephen and Julia (Chopp) Ospalik, she is survived by her husband, Thomas W. Alfredson; daughters, Amy Jewell, Kara (Jeremy) Harris, Christine (Ryan) Holcombe; grandchildren, Jackson, Trenton, Waylon, Alden, Weston, Genevieve; sister, JoAnn Ospalik. Private service has been held. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)