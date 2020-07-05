1/
Linda S. Alfredson
1948 - 2020
STOW -- Linda S. Alfredson, 72, died June 28, 2020. Born in Joliet, IL on May 27, 1948, she was a resident of Stow since 2005. Prior to living in Stow, she lived with her family in Lincoln, NE, North Canton, OH, and Waukegan, IL. Preceded in death by parents, Stephen and Julia (Chopp) Ospalik, she is survived by her husband, Thomas W. Alfredson; daughters, Amy Jewell, Kara (Jeremy) Harris, Christine (Ryan) Holcombe; grandchildren, Jackson, Trenton, Waylon, Alden, Weston, Genevieve; sister, JoAnn Ospalik. Private service has been held. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
July 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
