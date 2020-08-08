Linda Sayre

Linda Carol Sayre, age 77, of Pendergrass, Georgia, went to be with the Lord on August 3, 2020. She leaves behind, her husband of 35 years, Richard; sister, Ruth (Paul) McCaudy, daughter, Michele (John) Groffices; granddaughter, Jennifer Willard, grandson, Tony Groffices and great grandson, Jacob Willard all of the nearby area. Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, in Dacula, Georgia. Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway Jefferson, GA 30549, (706) 367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
.