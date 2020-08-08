1/1
Linda Sayre
Linda Carol Sayre, age 77, of Pendergrass, Georgia, went to be with the Lord on August 3, 2020. She leaves behind, her husband of 35 years, Richard; sister, Ruth (Paul) McCaudy, daughter, Michele (John) Groffices; granddaughter, Jennifer Willard, grandson, Tony Groffices and great grandson, Jacob Willard all of the nearby area. Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, in Dacula, Georgia. Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway Jefferson, GA 30549, (706) 367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home
1350 Winder Highway
Jefferson, GA 30549
(706) 367-5467
