Linda Sue Berringer, of Akron, Ohio, born in Somerset, KY on Dec. 20, 1946 as Linda Sue Phelps, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of Oct. 29, 2019. She is survived by her three children, Karl Berringer, Justin Wright, and Sherry Houser; two sisters, Brenda Keblish and Pat Flammer; as well as seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Ever the conversationalist, she was a friend to all who knew her. She loved with all her heart, was deeply loved in return, and will be sorely missed.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 6, 2019