Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Berringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Sue Berringer


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Sue Berringer Obituary
Linda Sue Berringer, of Akron, Ohio, born in Somerset, KY on Dec. 20, 1946 as Linda Sue Phelps, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of Oct. 29, 2019. She is survived by her three children, Karl Berringer, Justin Wright, and Sherry Houser; two sisters, Brenda Keblish and Pat Flammer; as well as seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Ever the conversationalist, she was a friend to all who knew her. She loved with all her heart, was deeply loved in return, and will be sorely missed.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -