Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
(330) 733-6271
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Cline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Sue (Gardner) Cline


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Sue (Gardner) Cline Obituary
Linda Sue Cline (Gardner) Linda Sue Cline (Gardner), age 83, passed away on February 12, 2020. Born in Akron, Linda graduated from Central High School and was employed with U.S. Bank. She was a member of New Horizons Christian Church, and enjoyed gardening, playing cards and collecting coins. Above all, Linda enjoyed spending time with her family, children, and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her brother, Malcolm Gardner; nephews, Howard L. Cline III and Jeffrey Cline; and brother-in-law, Howard L. Cline Jr., Linda is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles E. Cline Sr.; sons, Charles E. Cline Jr. (Dee) and William Cline; daughter, Cynthia Reschke; grandchildren, Todd Reschke (Mika), Tracy Reschke, Tyler Reschke, Amanda Cline, Caity Cook (Darren) and Clayton Cline; great-grandchildren, Cohen, Oslo, Loretta, Christian, Amari and Rowen; and sister, Mary Olson (James). Family and friends will be received Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260, where a Memorial service will immediately follow the visitation Monday at 7 p.m. with Pastor Jim Bane officiating. The family suggests memorials to the . (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -