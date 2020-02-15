|
Linda Sue Cline (Gardner) Linda Sue Cline (Gardner), age 83, passed away on February 12, 2020. Born in Akron, Linda graduated from Central High School and was employed with U.S. Bank. She was a member of New Horizons Christian Church, and enjoyed gardening, playing cards and collecting coins. Above all, Linda enjoyed spending time with her family, children, and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her brother, Malcolm Gardner; nephews, Howard L. Cline III and Jeffrey Cline; and brother-in-law, Howard L. Cline Jr., Linda is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles E. Cline Sr.; sons, Charles E. Cline Jr. (Dee) and William Cline; daughter, Cynthia Reschke; grandchildren, Todd Reschke (Mika), Tracy Reschke, Tyler Reschke, Amanda Cline, Caity Cook (Darren) and Clayton Cline; great-grandchildren, Cohen, Oslo, Loretta, Christian, Amari and Rowen; and sister, Mary Olson (James). Family and friends will be received Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260, where a Memorial service will immediately follow the visitation Monday at 7 p.m. with Pastor Jim Bane officiating. The family suggests memorials to the . (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 15, 2020