|
|
) Susan M (Nagy) Johns, 62, of Akron, Ohio passed away April 19, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Akron, Ohio following complications from multiple ailments. She was born March 26, 1958 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late John Nagy and Mary (Kenna) Nagy. A loving mother, sister and friend, Sue was a 1976 graduate of Green High School. Aside from a brief yet fondly remembered period spent in Florida, she was a lifelong resident of the Portage Lakes area of Akron, Ohio. She had an intrinsic sense of entrepreneurship and took on many ventures throughout her lifetime. The most recent and long lasting of these ventures involved her love of flowers and background in landscaping. Although recently retired, she formerly worked for Keep Akron Beautiful and prior to that, co-founded and managed All Season's Landscaping, LLC. Sue's passion for her community inspired her to start her own Keep Coventry Beautiful initiative, earning her the nickname "The Flower Lady," which she intended to continue well into her retired years. Sue always maintained that her children were by far her biggest accomplishments in life and they continued to be an enormous source of joy for her until the end. Although fiercely independent, she was unusually generous and selfless. She was quick to drop everything to help others in need, even if she didn't have the means to do so. Sue was an eccentric soul who loved her rainbow dyed hair, rock and roll music, pets of all kinds, playing dice games, collecting colorful rocks and geodes, cooking family recipes, a good bargain, DIY projects, and the huge freezer pint sale at Pav's Creamery. Thankfully, she passed some of these fun and quirky traits to her children as something to remember her by. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, her companion Eric Moore, and her brother Chad Nagy. In her early departure, she leaves behind her daughter, Nicole Johns (and fiance John Kaashoek) of Cleveland, Ohio; as well as her son, Steven Johns and wife Kaylee of Copley, Ohio. She is also survived by her sisters, Stephanie (Mitch) Schwartz and Vera Croft; her brothers, Michael Nagy and Tom Nagy; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and of course her many friends. Her dear cat Houdini will also miss her and their daily shared chocolate pudding and whipped cream treats. Due to current worldly circumstances, services will be held at a later time to ensure that friends and family can gather together in celebration of Sue's life. Details forthcoming. Remembrances may be made in any form desired. The family suggests a simple act of kindness to "pay it forward" in honor of Susan, as a symbol of her boundless generosity. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330)-535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020