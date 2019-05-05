Linda Sue Nugent



Linda Sue Nugent passed away peacefully on March 11th, 2019 in the comfort of her home with her husband and two daughters at her side. Linda was a beloved wife, mother, sister, nana, friend and nurse and is very missed. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, William Nugent, her two daughters, Britta Hirt and Emily Kelly; as well as her two brothers, Larry Swan and Kenneth Swan; and her sister, Karen Burkett. She worked as a hospice nurse for Summa for over 10 years, and at the end of her life was cared for by the same hospice. The family wants to send their appreciation to Summa Hospice for the love they showered over not only Linda, but the entire family at her time of diagnosis, when she admitted to the hospice program, and until her passing. Linda will be dearly missed by all those that knew her. A memorial service/"going home party" (per Linda) will be held 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Todaros Party Center (1820 Akron Peninsula Road in Cuyahoga Falls) to share memories. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Summa Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.