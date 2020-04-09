|
Linda Sue Osborne Linda Sue "Susie" Osborne (nee Bullock) was born April 21, 1949. She went home to be with the Lord on April 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert Lee Osborne, Sr., her parents, and many brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, Robert and wife Ursula; son, Brian; and daughter, Miranda and husband Kenneth (Boykin). She was blessed with four loving grandchildren, Elyse and Owen Osborne and Elijah and Emily Boykin. Private family services will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Fairview Cemetery in Richfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lighthouse Christian Fellowship (315 Graham Road, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223).Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 9, 2020