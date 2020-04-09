Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Resources
More Obituaries for LInda Osborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LInda Sue Osborne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LInda Sue Osborne Obituary
Linda Sue Osborne Linda Sue "Susie" Osborne (nee Bullock) was born April 21, 1949. She went home to be with the Lord on April 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert Lee Osborne, Sr., her parents, and many brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, Robert and wife Ursula; son, Brian; and daughter, Miranda and husband Kenneth (Boykin). She was blessed with four loving grandchildren, Elyse and Owen Osborne and Elijah and Emily Boykin. Private family services will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Fairview Cemetery in Richfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lighthouse Christian Fellowship (315 Graham Road, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223).Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LInda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -