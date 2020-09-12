1/1
Linda Sue Skelton-Marecek
1962 - 2020
Linda Sue Skelton-Marecek, 58, passed away on September 8, 2020. Linda was born in Akron on August 17, 1962. She will always be remembered for her kind and generous spirit. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was strong for her loved ones. In her free time, Linda could often be found boating, gardening, and cooking. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Skelton and Joyce Jones; nephew Scott Edgecomb; and son-in-law, James Turner. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 20 years, Louis Marecek; her daughters, Renee Holmes, Lindsay Turner, and Markie Holmes; stepsons, Louis (Angie) Marecek Jr., Phillip (Carrie) Marecek, and Michael Marecek; brother, Jim Skelton; sister, Candi Edgecomb; grandchildren, Nick, Dylan, Samara, Aubrey, James II, Stefanie, Andrew, Jaret, Jonah, Tyler, and Jordan; great-granddaughter, Chloe; many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 1 to 3 followed by a 3 p.m. funeral service at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
SEP
13
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
September 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
