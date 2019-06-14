Linda Susan Johns



Linda Susan Johns, 67, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, passed away on June 6, 2019.



Born in 1952 in Cleveland, Ohio; Linda graduated from Berea High School in 1969 and received a degree from the Huron Hospital School of Nursing in 1974.



Linda was employed by Marymount Hospital for many years and then went on to join the Akron General Hospital nursing team where she was a valued employee for the past 36 years.



Linda loved the Akron area and was a fierce opponent on the tennis court, playing competitively many times a week at Towpath Tennis Center. Never one to stay at home, she loved hiking, camping, cycling, traveling, and cheering for the Cleveland Cavaliers.



Linda leaves behind her son, Dave Fulkerson, his wife Kirstin, and her two granddaughters, Savannah and Sienna. She also leaves two brothers, Harvey Johns and wife Ruth Ann; and Dave Johns and wife Barbara; as well as seven nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Harvey and Mary Johns.



A private, family-only memorial service will be held. Gifts in Linda's memory may be made to The Sanctuary for Senior Dogs, P.O. Box 609054, Cleveland, OH 44109.