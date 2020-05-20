Linda Susan Large passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17th, 2020 at her daughter's home with Larry, Michelle and Sybil at her side after a lifelong battle with Parkinson's Disease. Linda was the loving mother of two successful children Michelle and Bryan who both went on to be medical professionals serving others. Her children were her greatest accomplishments. Born in Akron, Ohio on February 22nd, 1948. A graduate of Stow High School in 1966. Preceded in death by her son, Bryan Large (Sgt. 82nd Airborne, Senior Line Medic, KIA in Iraq 2005); parents, Earl and Agnes Kirkpatrick of Stow; and sister, Marie Evans. Survived in death by her daughter, Michelle Lever (Large); grandchildren, Parker, Paige and Jenna Lever and Bryan's daughter's Devan Bandy and Kylie (James) Fogle and great-granddaughter, Alannah Raine Fogle; brother, Earl (Nancy) Kirkpatrick; and sister, Sybil (Tony) Brenner and godson, Luke Brenner along with numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great greats! And, her kitty, Mookey. Linda worked as a waitress where she met many of her lifelong friends. She retired from Allstate in Hudson, Ohio as a Claims Report Administrator. This is where she displayed her knack for listening and supporting her customers more than just collecting information. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Eugene's Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls where she taught preschool PSR classes and passed out carnations after every Mother's Day mass. She was a member of the Hosanna and Rosary Prayer Groups and also part of the Secular Franciscan Order in the Catholic Church. Our mom will be remembered for her bright and energetic personality, her contagious laugh, her pure zest for life and never ever giving up on anything! Parkinson's never slowed her down even when it should have. She touched the lives of so many with her generosity and passion for life. An accomplished seamstress, she could make any costume you could dream up including the bee costume, the dracula cape, the pizza man, the mexican and the gypsy costumes to name a few. Some of her costumes even won first place! She also made most of my clothes as a child like the prettiest lined coats and dresses too. She decorated cakes for everyone (the famous Barbie cakes, mushroom cake, and shower cakes with baby shoes on top). Her nut roll was by far the most requested and expected bake good at every celebration! Her Christmas cookies will be a family tradition we will pass on to the next generations. During her last week of life she was never alone. She was surrounded by family and friends who came to visit and share memories and pray with her. The week we shared together with my mom at my home gave us all the opportunity to say everything we needed to say before her death. My mom knew she was loved without any doubt. I thank God for allowing the time he gave us to spend with her during the last week until she took Bryan's hand into Heaven. She was ready to run with her son again and nothing would be standing in her way. A special thank you to my three children, Parker, Paige and Jenna Lever for providing the continued love and care of grandma by feeding her, bathing her, changing sheets and staying up late and even overnight watching the Hallmark Channel with her. Mommy could not have done it without you. I love you with all of my heart and so does grandma for it. A heartfelt thank you to my Dad Larry for being at my mom's side the entire week spending the night at my home and all that you did for my mom even during her final breath when you did not have to. I thank you both for being the best parents even though you were not together. Divorce never separated us. We were always together at parties, graduations you name it. Your expression together was the most sincere love a parent could ever show their children. It was appropriate that we were all together again during my mom's final breaths (Bryan, me, Dad and Mom). Bryan and I love you both so much for being so selfless for us. It gives us all great comfort that you are with Bryan, the Stoney's, Marie, and your best friend Deekins in Heaven. We are sending our love to you all until we see you again someday. Calling hours 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Tr. in Cuyahoga Falls. Mass of Christian Burial 12 p.m. Friday, May 22nd at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park.