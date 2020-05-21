Or Copy this URL to Share

Calling hours 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Tr. in Cuyahoga Falls. Mass of Christian Burial 12 p.m. Friday, May 22nd at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park.

Linda Susan Large passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17th, 2020 at her daughter's home with Larry, Michelle and Sybil at her side after a lifelong battle with Parkinson's Disease.

