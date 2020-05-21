Linda Susan Large
Linda Susan Large passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17th, 2020 at her daughter's home with Larry, Michelle and Sybil at her side after a lifelong battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Calling hours 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Tr. in Cuyahoga Falls. Mass of Christian Burial 12 p.m. Friday, May 22nd at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. Full notice can be viewed at:
cirielloandcarrfh.com. (CIRIELLO & CARR FUNERALHOME, FALLS, 330-928-7116)

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
MAY
22
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
