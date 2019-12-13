|
Linda Wolford, 70, of Akron, passed away unexpectedly on December 10, 2019. She enjoyed her family, especially time with her grandchildren, playing cards, and watching game shows and cartoons. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and a sister. She is survived by husband, Gene; daughters, Crissy (Jim) Sowers, Lisa (Dan) Reese; step-daughters, Ginny (Erick) Bognar, Cheryl (Rich) Liller, Debbie (Mike) Shears; sister, Gloria (Ernest) Haines; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Visitation Sunday, December 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service Monday, December 16 at 11 a.m. Interment at East Akron Cemetery to follow.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 13, 2019