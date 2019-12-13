Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Linda Wolford Obituary
Linda Wolford, 70, of Akron, passed away unexpectedly on December 10, 2019. She enjoyed her family, especially time with her grandchildren, playing cards, and watching game shows and cartoons. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and a sister. She is survived by husband, Gene; daughters, Crissy (Jim) Sowers, Lisa (Dan) Reese; step-daughters, Ginny (Erick) Bognar, Cheryl (Rich) Liller, Debbie (Mike) Shears; sister, Gloria (Ernest) Haines; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Visitation Sunday, December 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service Monday, December 16 at 11 a.m. Interment at East Akron Cemetery to follow.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 13, 2019
