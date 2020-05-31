Linda "Patty" Worrells, 66, of Akron, passed away on May 11, 2020 due to complications from an automobile accident. Patty was born on July 22, 1953 to Richard and Marie "Trudy" Worrells. Patty graduated from Garfield High School and later earned her Master's degree in Arts and Education from the University of Akron. Patty was a licensed social worker and was currently employed as a drug and alcohol counselor LPCC-S at CHC Addiction Services. Patty had many interests. She loved music and attending concerts, traveling, and playing tennis and rooting for Ohio State. For many years, she enjoyed riding her motorcycle. In her free time, she loved spending time with her pets. She was loved and respected by everyone she knew. She was very friendly and quickly put people at ease in her presence. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Patty was preceded in death by her father, Richard Worrells and her sister, Peggy Sue Worrells. She is survived by her mother, Marie "Trudy" Worrells; many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, including special cousins, Julie, Karen, and Valerie and special friend, Megan. Due to current social restrictions, Patty's memorial service will be private. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.