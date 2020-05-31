Linda "Patty" Worrells
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda "Patty" Worrells, 66, of Akron, passed away on May 11, 2020 due to complications from an automobile accident. Patty was born on July 22, 1953 to Richard and Marie "Trudy" Worrells. Patty graduated from Garfield High School and later earned her Master's degree in Arts and Education from the University of Akron. Patty was a licensed social worker and was currently employed as a drug and alcohol counselor LPCC-S at CHC Addiction Services. Patty had many interests. She loved music and attending concerts, traveling, and playing tennis and rooting for Ohio State. For many years, she enjoyed riding her motorcycle. In her free time, she loved spending time with her pets. She was loved and respected by everyone she knew. She was very friendly and quickly put people at ease in her presence. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Patty was preceded in death by her father, Richard Worrells and her sister, Peggy Sue Worrells. She is survived by her mother, Marie "Trudy" Worrells; many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, including special cousins, Julie, Karen, and Valerie and special friend, Megan. Due to current social restrictions, Patty's memorial service will be private. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved