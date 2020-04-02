|
(Ricochet) Lindsay Mertemo Hamilton Sr. (Ricochet), 94, died of natural causes on March 30, 2020, in Akron, Ohio. He was a long time resident of East Orange, New Jersey until January 2018. Lindsay was born on October 29, 1925, in Belize City, Belize to parents Alfred Alexander Hamilton Sr. and Edith Sophia (Pipersburgh) Hamilton of Belize City, Belize. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel (Stanford); his first wife, Cora (King); son, Lionel Hamilton;, grandson Vernard Hamilton, sisters, Marva Hamilton, Helen Sainsbury; brothers, Sylvestre Burgess, Angus Sandiford, Lionel "Skippy" Hamilton Sr., and Percy Hamilton. Lindsay is survived by his brother, Alfred Hamilton Jr. He also left an amazing legacy of four sons - Lindsay Hamilton Jr., Ervin Hamilton, Elsworth Goff, Windie Goff; eight daughters - Edith Holmes, Katherine Rudolph, Jacqueline Baxter, Joyce Maye, Jennifer Hullum, Mavis Hamilton, Marveline Young, Diane Smithy; thirty-nine grandchildren, forty-six great-grandchildren, 22 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. Rastafarian service of remembrance will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio, Pastor Roderick Pounds officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to 345 Lloyd St., Akron, Ohio 44301.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 2, 2020