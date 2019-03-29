|
Linwood J. Bermingham
Linwood J. Bermingham, Berm to his friends, passed away at home after a brief illness on March 26, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Tracey Bermingham; stepchildren, Julie (Robert) Dittman, Michael Gehring and Jennifer Gehring; granddaughters, Emily, Kaitlyn and Allison; and his nephew, Jeffrey (June) Bermingham.
Linwood was a Veteran of the United States Army, a true animal lover and man of many talents. He will be missed by all that knew him.
The family is holding a private service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2019