More Obituaries for Linwood Bermingham
Linwood J. Bermingham

Linwood J. Bermingham Obituary
Linwood J. Bermingham

Linwood J. Bermingham, Berm to his friends, passed away at home after a brief illness on March 26, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Tracey Bermingham; stepchildren, Julie (Robert) Dittman, Michael Gehring and Jennifer Gehring; granddaughters, Emily, Kaitlyn and Allison; and his nephew, Jeffrey (June) Bermingham.

Linwood was a Veteran of the United States Army, a true animal lover and man of many talents. He will be missed by all that knew him.

The family is holding a private service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
