Lisa a. Ball, 49, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her home in Glendale, Arizona. She was born on January 2, 1971 in Fairfield, California. She grew up in Stow, Ohio and graduated from Stow Munroe Falls High School (Class of 1989). She will be deeply missed by her son, Steven Ball; mother, Robbie Salomon; father and step-mother, Geoffrey and Cathy Ball; sister, Jennifer (Brian) Blanco; brother, Jason Ball; grandmother, Helen Ball; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, two nephews, and boyfriend, John Weber. The family will receive friends form 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at The First United Methodist Church of Akron, 263 E. Mill Street, Akron 44308. A memorial service will follow at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations may be made in Lisa's honor to: The First United Methodist Church of Akron (263 E. Mill Street, Akron, OH 44308).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 11, 2020