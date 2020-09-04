1/1
Lisa Ann D. Angelo
1965 - 2020
Lisa Ann D'Angelo Lisa Ann D'Angelo, 55, of Murfreesboro, TN, formerly of Rittman, OH, passed away peacefully at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville following a sudden illness. A cremation ceremony has taken place and given these trying times no service will be held. Lisa was born August 16, 1965 in Akron, OH daughter of Norman and Cheryl Rogers of Granger, OH. She studied at Bowling Green University and later received a an Associate of Applied Business Marketing and Sales Technology from the University of Akron. Lisa was a valued employee of NVR, Inc. "Ryan Homes" for ten years as a Mortgage Loan Processor. She began her career in Brecksville, OH and later in Nashville, TN. She is survived by her son, Tyler Smead of Murfreesboro; her father, Norman Rogers of Granger, OH; sisters, Debra Price of Granger, Tammy Myers (David) of Iowa City, IA; brother, Daniel Norman Rogers (Becky) of Doylestown, OH; Lisa's friend and Tyler's father, Mike Smead; and siblings, Amanda and Brandon also of Rittman, plus many nieces and nephews; also, Special family, Sandy Lyon (Beahn) and the Fisher and Holshue families. Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, Cheryl Ann Rogers and infant sister, Christy Lynn. Thoughts and prayers may be sent to Norman Rogers at rogers60@icloud.com and Tyler.Smead@yahoo.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 4, 2020.
