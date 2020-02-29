|
Lisa Hall, a Brimfield resident, went home to be with the Lord February 26, 2020. She was born May 13, 1971 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Elsie Hall. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert M. Hall and siblings, Robert Lynn Hall, Brenda Jane Randall and Brenton Eric Hall. Survivors include her mother, Elsie of Brimfield; brother, Gary (Sue) of Mentor on the Lake, brother, Justin (Dawn) of Brooksville; sister, Sharon (Ty) of Liberty Township; brother-in-law, Alan of Tallmadge; and many nieces and nephews that loved Lisa dearly. Lisa was a Christian woman who loved the Lord. Throughout Lisa's life, she had three dogs that she loved and spoiled. In her younger years, when she was able, she enjoyed riding her motorcycle. Lisa loved her family, she claimed all of her nieces and nephews as her own. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m.Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market St. in Akron), where the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Mark Lattimer will officiate. Interment will be at Restland Cemetery in Brimfield. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 29, 2020