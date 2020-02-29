Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Hall


1971 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Hall Obituary
Lisa Hall, a Brimfield resident, went home to be with the Lord February 26, 2020. She was born May 13, 1971 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Elsie Hall. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert M. Hall and siblings, Robert Lynn Hall, Brenda Jane Randall and Brenton Eric Hall. Survivors include her mother, Elsie of Brimfield; brother, Gary (Sue) of Mentor on the Lake, brother, Justin (Dawn) of Brooksville; sister, Sharon (Ty) of Liberty Township; brother-in-law, Alan of Tallmadge; and many nieces and nephews that loved Lisa dearly. Lisa was a Christian woman who loved the Lord. Throughout Lisa's life, she had three dogs that she loved and spoiled. In her younger years, when she was able, she enjoyed riding her motorcycle. Lisa loved her family, she claimed all of her nieces and nephews as her own. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m.Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market St. in Akron), where the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Mark Lattimer will officiate. Interment will be at Restland Cemetery in Brimfield. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -