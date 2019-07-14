Lisa Jane Allen



Lisa Jane Allen, 53, passed away on July 10, 2019. Lisa was a life long resident of Akron and recently retired from the Akron Public Schools where she touched the lives of many throughout the years.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty J. Allen and brother, Bradden J. Messer.



Lisa is survived by her father, Charles R. Allen; sisters, Cris (Bob) Yehle, Mindy (Doug) Arnold, Rozanne (Mike) Emich, Stephanie Allen (Bob Griffiths), and Lynda Johnson; sister-in-law, Betty Messer; niece, Kim (Bob) Larsen; nephews, Michael (Jenn), Eric (Tiffany), and Bill (Beth) Yehle; Jon (Ann), Stephen (Jenn) and Matt (Tiffany) Arnold; Mitch, Spencer (Samantha) and Justin Messer; cousins, Dona Bowman (Karlan Kamerer), Jonnie (Bill) Kennedy, Courtney Hartsfield and Kaitlin Kennedy; fourteen, soon to be fifteen, great nieces and nephews; special friend, Gary Graves and her beloved cats.



The family will receive friends, MONDAY, July 15th, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. Funeral Services will be held, TUESDAY, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Mark Reitinger will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Fairlawn.



Memorials may be made to The Romanian Children's Fund at the Church in the Valley 2241 Everett Rd. Peninsula, OH 44264 or One of a Kind Pets 1929 W. Market St. Akron, OH 44313. www.coxfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 14, 2019