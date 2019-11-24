|
Lisa Kay Wolfe, 55, of Akron, passed away on November 20, 2019. Lisa was born in Akron on September 9, 1964 and graduated from Ellet High School and Hammel Actual Business College. She worked as a sous chef in many area restaurants. Lisa was a wonderful mother and daughter. She took pride in her home and enjoyed decorating and cooking. She was very creative and loved to make crafts. An animal lover, Lisa had a soft spot for both butterflies and dogs. She also enjoyed shopping. Lisa was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Edna Perry. She is survived by her parents, Wesley and Margaret Wolfe; sons, Joshua and Wesley Thompson; sister, Laurie Garner; nephews, Jordan and Mason Garner; and very dear friend, Lori Bailey. Per Lisa's request, there will be no viewing or services. A celebration of Lisa's life will be held at a later date. For Lisa, life's trials and tribulations are over. She has now found peace with God. Family members are welcome to call Newcomer Funeral Home (330) 784-3334 with questions. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019